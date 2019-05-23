Home Nation

People rejected opposition's 'negative' politics, says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

The BJP was set to return to power Thursday as it led in 298 seats, according to trends released by the Election Commission for all 542 seats that went to polls.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday said the people of the country have rejected opposition's "negative" politics as he congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP's imminent victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

"I want to congratulate Modiji for the victory of BJP and its allies in the Lok Sabha polls. The people have discarded negative politics of opposition. They have showed that the politics of 'pariwarwad', 'vanshwad' and 'jatiwad' (nepotism and casteism) will not succeed anymore," Adityanath said here.

He said the BJP had got the support of every section of the society.

"The work done by Modiji for internal security, development of infrastructure and welfare of the people worked," he said.

