Sikkim assembly polls: SKM wins Sangha seat, leading in 8 seats, SDF ahead in four

By PTI

GANGTOK: The opposition Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won the Sangha Assembly seat and is leading in eight constituencies while the ruling Sikkim Democratic Front is ahead in four, election officials said.

Sikkim has 32 Assembly seats.

Sitting MLA and SKM candidate Sonam Lama won the Sangha Assembly seat defeating his nearest Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) rival Tshering Lama by 618 votes, they said.

The SKM is leading in eight seats - Gyalshing Barnayak, Kabi Lungchuk, Khamdong Singtam, Lachen Mangan, Shyari, Soreng Chakong, West Pendam and Yoksam Tashiding.

Chief Minister and SDP supremo Pawan Kumar Chamling is leading from both Namchi Sinhhithang and Poklak Kamrang seats by 146 and 2,499 votes respectively.

In Gyalshing-barnyak seat, Lok Nath Sharma of the SKM is ahead of his nearest SDF rival Laxuman Sharma by 1,814 votes.

SKM candidate Karma Loday Bhutia is leading from Kabi Lungchuk Assembly seat against his nearest SDF rival Ugen Nedup Bhutia.

In Khamdong-singtam seat, SKM nominee Mani Kumar Sharma is ahead of his nearest SDF rival by 873 votes.

SDF candidate Tashi Thendup Bhutia is leading by 97 votes against his nearest SKM rival Lobzang Bhutia.