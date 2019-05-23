Home Nation

Srinagar diary

Published: 23rd May 2019 04:32 AM

By Express News Service

15-day Ramzan festival begins
A 15-day Ramadan festival commenced on Tuesday at Kashmir Haat in Srinagar. The festival is being organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce, Kashmir, in collaboration with the Department of Culture. Kashmiri cuisine stalls and food processing units are the main attraction of this festival. Cuisines of different varieties, including traditional Wazwan are available at these stalls. 

Second phase of flyover thrown open
The second phase of the Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover, which spans from Rambagh to Aloochi Bagh in Srinagar, has been thrown open. The flyover constructed at a cost of D37.5 crore was thrown open by Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday. The opening of this stretch would provide substantial relief to commuters travelling towards the city centre Lal Chowk. The Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover is seen as a significant remedy to ease traffic congestion in uptown areas of Srinagar. The third and final phase of the flyover project is expected to be completed by June end. Once completed, the flyover would substantially decongest city traffic.

Ban  pellet guns, demand victims 
Pellet victims staged protests to press for a ban on the use of pellet guns in Kashmir. The victims assembled at the Press Enclave, under the banner of Pellet Victims Welfare Trust, and demanded a ban on the use of pellet guns as hundreds of people from different age groups have been blinded by pellets. Carrying placards, the victims demanded a ban on the use of pellet guns to prevent blinding and maiming of people. Among the protestors was youngest pellet victim Hiba Nisar, who was accompanied by her mother. 

University of Kashmir gets A+ by NAAC
The University of Kashmir has scored A+ grade in the recent reaccreditation cycle by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council. KU has scored 3.31 Institutional Cumulative Grade Point Average on a scale of 4. The varsity scored 3.89 in Infrastructure and Learning Resources, 3.67 in Curricular Aspects, 3.18 in Teaching Learning and Evaluation, 3.05 in Research, Innovations and Extension, 3.61 in Institutional Values and Best Practices, 3.1 in Governance, Leadership and Management and 2.94 in Student Support and Progression. 

