This is people's mandate against Opposition's propaganda: Shah on Lok Sabha polls results

In a series of tweets, the BJP chief said this victory is a "win of people's confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Published: 23rd May 2019 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP president Amit Shah Thursday hailed the BJP's superb showing in the Lok Sabha polls as "victory of India" and said it is people's mandate against the Opposition's propaganda and personal attacks as well as their total rejection of politics of dynasty, appeasement and casteism.

In a series of tweets, Shah said this victory is a "win of people's confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

"Today's result is India's mandate against Opposition's propaganda, lies, personal insinuations and baseless politics.

It is also people's mandate who have chosen development and nationalism and rejected casteism, dynasty and appeasement," Shah said.

Asserting that this win is a victory for the whole of India, he said, "It is the victory of the hopes of youth, the poor and farmers. This grand victory is a triumph of people's confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development work and strong leadership."

Conveying his greetings to party workers on behalf of Prime Minister Modi, Shah said it was the relentless efforts of the party workers which strengthened the BJP at every booth of the country.

