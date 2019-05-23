Triumph of national forces: RSS on BJP victory in Lok Sabha elections

Home Nation

'Crores of people of Bharat (India) are fortunate to once again have a stable government,' RSS General Secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi said.

Published: 23rd May 2019 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NAGPUR: Describing the landslide victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA as a "triumph of national forces", the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday expressed that India has again got a stable government.

"Crores of people of Bharat (India) are fortunate to once again have a stable government. This is the triumph of national forces. Many compliments to each and everyone who have contributed to this victory of democracy," RSS General Secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi said.

"The spirit and ideal of democracy have once again been established for the world to witness. The new government shall endeavour and succeed in fulfilling the aspirations and ambitions of the common people," he added.

"We wish that with the completion of polling process, all bitterness will end and the verdict of the masses is welcomed with humility," Joshi concluded.

