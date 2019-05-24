Home Nation

After drubbing in Lok Sabha polls, INLD's Haryana chief Ashok Arora resigns

'I take the responsibility of the party's poor show in the Lok Sabha polls and I resign from my post on moral grounds,' Arora wrote to Chautala.

Published: 24th May 2019 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A day after his party suffered a humiliating defeat on all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, the opposition Indian National Lok Dal's state unit president Ashok Arora resigned from the post on Friday.

In his resignation letter to party supremo and former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, Arora said he was resigning as the state unit chief in view of the severe drubbing the party received at the hustings.

"I take the responsibility of the party's poor show in the Lok Sabha polls and I resign from my post on moral grounds," Arora wrote to Chautala.

The ruling BJP swept all the 10 seats in Haryana, while INLD was decimated and its candidates lost security deposits. The INLD saw its vote share plunge to 1.89 per cent from 24.4 per cent in 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The INLD, which was once the main opposition party in Haryana, has seen its political graph slide after a vertical split in the party last year following a feud in the Chautala family.

The party had subsequently been stung by desertions and suffered a heavy bypoll defeat when it failed to hold on to the Jind Assembly seat earlier this year.

A few of the party's sitting MLAs had joined the BJP recently. A few of the party's former legislators had also switched over to the ruling party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Four INLD MLAs too switched sides and announced their support to the Jannayak Janata Party, which was formed after the split in the INLD last year.

The INLD, founded by late deputy prime minister Devi Lal and headed by former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, has been out of power in Haryana for over 14 years now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
INLD Indian National Lok Dal Lok Sabha Ashok Arora

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp