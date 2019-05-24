Home Nation

Australia state says final approvals for Adani's coal mine to be decided within three weeks

If given the green light, Adani could begin breaking ground at its Carmichael mine site within weeks, after more than eight years of planning.

Published: 24th May 2019 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani

Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: The process to obtain final approvals for Indian energy gaint Adani's Carmichael coal mine in Australia will be settled within three weeks, the leader of the country's Queensland state said on Friday as she sought to expedite the controversy-hit project.

If given the green light, Adani could begin breaking ground at its Carmichael mine site within weeks, after more than eight years of planning.

Adani group entered Australia in 2010 with the purchase of the greenfield Carmichael coal mine in the Galilee Basin in central Queensland, and the Abbot Point port near Bowen in the north.

READ MORE | Australia state premier calls for timeframe on Adani coal mine approvals

The massive coal mine in Queensland state has been a controversial topic, with the project expected to produce 2.3 billion tonnes of low-quality coal.

In addition to its impact on climate change, environmentalists have argued the mine could do serious damage to Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area.

Another major concern about the environmental impacts of the proposed mine has been that it would wipe out the most important habitat of the threatened black-throated finch.

Queensland's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced that the two last final approvals involving groundwater and endangered black-throat finch will be settled within the next three weeks.

According to media reports, Palaszczuk said the black-throated finch plan decision is due by the May 31, the groundwater management plan decision is due by the June 13th this year.

"I know initially people thought this was months, and what I'm announcing today is it's in a matter of weeks," she said in Cairns.

"Everybody needs to have these issues resolved. That's the timeframe the Coordinator General has set," she added.

Earlier this week, Palascczuk ordered the state's Coordinator-General to bring Adani and the state environmental authority together for discussions stating that she was 'fed up' with the ongoing delays.

While the post the final approval, the mining giant could start the work on the mine within weeks the coal exports could take up to two years.

"Now it's really a case for the independent regulator to work through their internal processes and then they can make a determination and then we will be in a position to then start construction,'' ABC news quoted Chief Executive of Adani Australia Lucas Dow as saying.

"We're not expecting any significant surprises. Our construction activity will start as almost immediately as we've got these approvals," he said.

Dow said over the past 18 months the company had so far produced 11 versions of its groundwater plan and seven for the black-throated finch.

The groundwater management plan has failed to meet key environmental requirements, including identifying the source of protected desert springs.

Last month, the Federal Government granted its final environmental approvals for the project days before the election was called.

While construction at the mine could begin with approvals, Adani's proposed railway line plan is yet to be finalised.

Dow said the state's Coordinator-General would also be publishing dates for other key activities, including the deadline of completion for the rail line's deed of access and required sublease.

"That will also give us certainty and will also give the folks of central Queensland certainty of our project being able to proceed and deliver those jobs," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adani Australia coal mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp