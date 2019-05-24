Buoyed by Lok Sabha poll win in Punjab, Amarinder hints at action on Navjot Sidhu

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Congress’ performance in Punjab has come as a shot in the arm for CM captain Amarinder Singh, who has been locked in a simmering feud with his local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Bucking the national trend, the Congress won 8 of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state, with the CM’s wife Preneet Kaur, party candidate from Patiala, among the winners.

An emboldened Singh on Thursday said he would soon take up with the party high command the issue of Sidhu’s damaging remarks ahead of polling in Punjab, which he said might have affected the party’s performance in Bathinda.

He also said the performance of the ministers would be reviewed in the backdrop of the Lok Sabha results in the state.

“We will review the performance of the ministers,” he said. Asserting that Sidhu had not been able to handle his department, the CM made it clear that he intended to take up the issue with the high command once the dust of poll results had settled.

The Congress performed poorly in urban areas and Sidhu was the minister for urban development, he pointed out.