Home Nation

Buoyed by Lok Sabha poll win in Punjab, Amarinder hints at action on Navjot Sidhu

The Congress performed poorly in urban areas and Sidhu was the minister for urban development, he pointed out.

Published: 24th May 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of Navjot Singh Sidhu with Punjab CM Amarinder Singh | PTI

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Congress’ performance in Punjab has come as a shot in the arm for CM captain Amarinder Singh, who has been locked in a simmering feud with his local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Bucking the national trend, the Congress won 8 of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state, with the CM’s wife Preneet Kaur, party candidate from Patiala, among the winners. 

An emboldened Singh on Thursday said he would soon take up with the party high command the issue of Sidhu’s damaging remarks ahead of polling in Punjab, which he said might have affected the party’s performance in Bathinda.

He also said the performance of the ministers would be reviewed in the backdrop of the Lok Sabha results in the state.

“We will review the performance of the ministers,” he said. Asserting that Sidhu had not been able to handle his department, the CM made it clear that he intended to take up the issue with the high command once the dust of poll results had settled.

The Congress performed poorly in urban areas and Sidhu was the minister for urban development, he pointed out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Congress Navjot Singh Sidhu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp