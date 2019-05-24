Fire at SAIL's Bhilai steel plant; no casualty

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at the Coke Ovens and Coal Chemicals (CO&CC) Department in SAIL's Bhilai steel plant in Chhattisgarh on Friday morning, the company said, adding no injury or casualty was reported.

"A fire was reported at the Tar Distillation Unit of SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant at 8.30 a.m.," Steel Authority of India (SAIL) said in a statement.

The cause behind the fire is being probed. "Meanwhile, there has not been any disruption in the plant's normal operation," it said.

This comes after the April accident at the plant in which eight workers were injured after part of a roof of a blast furnace blew up.