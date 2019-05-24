Home Nation

How BJP dwarfed agri distress, dalit anger

The Opposition’s bid to target the BJP on agrarian distress and violence against SC/STs seems to have fallen flat on its face.

Published: 24th May 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

Representational image of BJP. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI/BHOPAL: The Opposition’s bid to target the BJP on agrarian distress and violence against SC/STs seems to have fallen flat on its face. While the epicentres of agrarian distress -- Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra — have firmly rallied behind the BJP, states that erupted in violence following the saffron party’s alleged attempt to dilute the SC/ST Act also supported it.
According to some estimates, nearly 63 per cent of SCs across the country voted for the BJP.

In 2014, the BJP had lost two seats to the Congress in Marathwada and four to the NCP in Western Maharashtra, the worst-affected areas of the agrarian distress. But this time, it has wrested the two Marathwada seats from the Congress and given a tough fight to the NCP in its bastion.
Apart from Beed, Latur and Solapur -- the worst-hit districts -- the BJP won Nanded and helped the Shiv Sena win Osmanabad.

So, what helped the BJP this time? The Maharashtra government’s flagship water conservation scheme, Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan, aimed at making the state drought-free and implementation of several direct benefit transfer DBT schemes appear to have worked in favour of the BJP-led government.
According to the Opposition, the state government transferred `5,000 each to the accounts of people from these areas terming them as labourers.

Ditto with Madhya Pradesh. While in 2018 the same issues helped topple the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, the electoral outcome was reversed in the West MP belt, with the BJP repeating its 2014 performance and emerging victorious winning in all eight seats.

In Mandsaur, the epicentre of farmer protests, sitting MP Sudhir Gupta defeated the Congress’ Meenakshi Natrajan, a close confidante of party president Rahul Gandhi, by over 3.5 lakh votes.
Rural experts point out that farm distress failed to gain traction as an election issue for multiple reasons. “The issue was hardly spoken about. Farm loan waiver is used as a poll dole ahead of all elections but this time even that was not done. The BJP also emerged victorious as there was no credible Opposition,” said Professor H S Solanki of the National Institute of Rural Development.

The SC/ST issue also found no resonance among voters. Despite protests last year, the BJP swept almost all seats in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, which saw violence. “Although there was discontent among the SCs and STs when the dilution process began, the BJP used other things to divert voters’ minds,” said Dalit thinker Chandra Bhan Prasad.

ISSUES THAT FAILED TO HURT BJP
PARTY MANAGED TO TURN VOTERS’ ATTENTION FROM THESE ISSUES
  troubled farmers
Rajasthan: Kota, Bundi and Jhalawar (all BJP)
Madhya Pradesh: Mandsour, Jabalpur, Sagar and Ratlam 
(all BJP)
Maharashtra: Wardha (BJP), Gondia (BJP), Akola (BJP) and Amravati (NCP) 
Karnataka: Mandya (Cong), Belgavi (Cong), Gulbarga (Cong), Haveri (Cong), Dharwad (Cong), Udupi-Chikmanguluru (BJP)
   SC/ST violence
Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior, Morena, Bhopal, Indore (All BJP)
Rajasthan: Alwar (BJP)
Uttar Pradesh: Meerut (BJP)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP agrarian distress India elections General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp