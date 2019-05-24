Home Nation

Imports from China spook metal industry 

“The presence of China in RCEP is the biggest threat for Indian aluminium industry,” said the Aluminium Association of India (AAI) in a letter to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Worried over the ‘alarming’ spike in Chinese imports, Indian copper, steel and aluminium associations have written to the commerce ministry requesting the exclusion of these two items from tariff reduction commitments in the ongoing Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) negotiations. 

The industry has also cautioned that the US-China trade war has prompted a dumping of surplus aluminium exports into India, which is reflected in the 21 per cent increase in imports in the April-December period of FY19 over the same period of FY18.

