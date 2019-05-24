Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: AIMPLB asks Muslims not to 'worry' over BJP sweep

AIMPLB General Secretary Wali Rehmani said that the coming days would be full of problems but no one should worry about it.

Published: 24th May 2019 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

BJP supporters participate in a victory rally.

BJP supporters participate in a victory rally. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has expressed concern over the Muslim community's future in the wake of the BJP's landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections and asked them not to be worried.

AIMPLB General Secretary Maulana Mohammad Wali Rehmani, in an open letter, said that the coming days would be full of problems but no one should worry about it.

The Muslims should maintain courage, passion and encourage others to meet the situation, he said.

ALSO READ: Narendra Modi's swearing-in likely on May 30, world leaders may be invited

Maulana Rehmani said: "Our elders had decided to remain in this country with some objective. Earlier too, we have faced several critical situations and this time too we will tide over it."

Notably, no Muslim candidate from Uttar Pradesh could make it to the Lok Sabha in 2014 but this time six Muslims have been elected.

The BJP did not field any Muslim candidate this time too in Uttar Pradesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIMPLB Muslims BJP Lok Sabha elections 2019 Indian elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 Lok Sabha election results 2019 Lok Sabha poll results 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp