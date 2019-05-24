Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Azam Khan threatens to quit if all sections have not voted for him

Azam Khan said that it was a matter of introspection why the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh did not yield expected results.

Published: 24th May 2019 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Newly elected Samajwadi Party MP from Rampur Mohd Azam Khan

Newly elected Samajwadi Party MP from Rampur Mohd Azam Khan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

RAMPUR: Newly elected Samajwadi Party MP from Rampur Mohd Azam Khan said on Friday that if he has not got votes from all sections of the society, he will resign from the Lok Sabha within eight days.

Talking to reporters, he said: "I have got votes from all sections of society and this can be verified from polling booths. I want to tell my rivals that if this is not found to be true, I will resign from the Lok Sabha."

He said that he would discharge his duties as MP effectively.

The SP leader said that it was a matter of introspection why the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh did not yield expected results.

ALSO READ: Mayawati's prime ministerial 'aspirations' on hold

"The issue must be discussed and I hope the seniors in my party will do this soon. As far as my case is considered, I can say that injustice has been done to me. If this was not the case, then my lead would have been three lakh votes," he said.

Mohd Azam Khan had been banned from campaigning for three days by the Election Commission for poll code violation.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had got a huge mandate and he hoped that the Prime Minister would not behave in a vindictive manner, especially with a section of society.

Referring to his now famous squabble with BJP candidate Jaya Prada, Azam Khan said that he felt that the media was unfair to him. "I did not take anyone's name but still I was blamed."

Azam Khan defeated Jaya Prada by 1.09 lakh votes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Azam Khan Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019 Lok Sabha election results 2019 Lok Sabha poll results 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp