Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: NDA gained most in rural east, UPA in rural south

A deep dive into the Lok Sabha election results brings out a clear picture of how the nation voted in a historic verdict in favour of PM Narendra Modi.

Published: 24th May 2019 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

BJP supporters celebrate their party's victory in the general elections.

BJP supporters celebrate their party's victory in the general elections. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The BJP made major gains in rural constituencies of east India and lost the most in rural north.

A deep dive into the Lok Sabha election results brings out a clear picture of how the nation voted in a historic verdict in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) increased its tally from 40 to 64 in rural east. The story was different in rural north where the number of seats for NDA came down from 70 to 56 despite a 10 percent increase in the vote share.

For the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), major gains were in rural and semi-urban south. In rural south, the UPA had a gain of 10 and in semi-urban south it rose by 20.

ALSO READ: After Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, Narendra Modi is only PM to come back to power with full majority

In rural east, the Congress-led UPA lost 7 and others 17.

NDA lost a seat and a vote share of 3 to 4 per cent in urban northeast. But in rural and semi urban northeast, the NDA won 3 additional seats and its vote share went up by 3 to 5 per cent.

Across east and semi-urban north, others lost 16 seats and 7-8 per cent vote share respectively.

ALSO READ: Modi progenitor of Hindutva Plus

The results show that NDA found connect with rural India against the notion that the villagers were under distress. Even if they faced major problems, the voters felt that the solution lay with Prime Minister Modi.

The BJP alone won 303 Lok Sabha seats on its own. The NDA won 39 out of 40 seats in Bihar, BJP won 11 seats in Jharkhand, 18 in West Bengal, 9 in Assam, both seats in Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura and 8 in Odisha.

The numbers also showed that there was not much rural-urban divide as was being perceived.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NDA UPA Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019 Lok Sabha election results 2019 Lok Sabha poll results 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp