Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Only 5 super-rich candidates taste victory, richest one loses the deposit

The country's richest candidate Ramesh Kumar Sharma, who fought independently from Bihar, lost his deposit, according to Election Commission data.

Published: 24th May 2019 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Prominent winners include Congress' Nakul Nath, son of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: It was a mixed outing for super-rich candidates as five of them emerged victoriously and an equal number suffered defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

However, the country's richest candidate Ramesh Kumar Sharma, who fought independently from Bihar, lost his deposit, according to Election Commission data.

Among 10 top richest contestants in the country, three were from Andhra Pradesh, two each from Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, and one each from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana.

Prominent winners include Congress' Nakul Nath, son of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, while Jyotiraditya Scindia was among big losers, as per the EC data.

The country's richest candidate Ramesh Kumar Sharma, who fought as an independent from Patliputra parliamentary seat in Bihar, lost his deposit as he secured only 1,556 votes. Sharma had declared a net asset of Rs 1,107 crore in his nomination papers.

Congress' Uday Singh, the country's seventh richest candidate, lost with a huge margin of 2,63,461 votes from Purnia parliamentary seat in Bihar. He had a declared net asset of Rs 341 crore.

Among other losers, Congress' Konda Vishweshwar Reddy gave a tough fight for re-election from Chevella Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana but lost to Telangana Rashtra Samithi's (TRS) candidate G Ranjith Reddy by a margin of 14,317 votes.

Vishweshwar, the son-in-law of the Apollo Group chairman C Pratap Reddy, was the country's second richest candidate with a total asset of over Rs 895 crore.

He switched over to Congress from TRS in last December. Another Congress candidate who lost terribly was Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was also the party election in charge of western Uttar Pradesh.

Scindia, the country's fifth richest candidate with a net asset of Rs 374 crore, lost by a huge margin of 1,25,549 votes from Guna parliamentary seat to his rival BJP candidate Krishna Pal Singh.

Industrialist Prasad Veera Potluri who contested on a YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) ticket lost by 8,726 votes from Vijayawada parliamentary constituency in Andhra Pradesh to his rival Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate Kerineni Srinivas.

Poluri, the country's sixth richest candidate with a net asset of Rs 347 crore, joined YSRCP this year. He is also the owner of the Hyderabad Hotshots, one of the six franchises of Indian Badminton League.

Among winners, Congress' Nakul Nath -- the country's third-richest candidate with a declared net asset of over Rs 660 crore -- won by 37,536 votes from Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

Another from Congress Vasanthakumar H, the country's fourth richest candidate with a net asset of Rs 417 crore, won by a huge margin of 2,59,933 votes. He defeated BJP's Pon Radhakrishnan, who is a minister of state for finance and shipping at the Centre.

Congress' D K Suresh also won with a huge margin of 2,06,870 votes from Bengaluru rural in Karnataka.

Suresh had declared a net asset of Rs 338 crore and was the country's eighth wealthiest contestant in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Andhra Pradesh' two richest candidates Kanumuru Raghurama Krishna Raja and Jayadeva Galla have won the parliamentary election this time.

Raja, an industrialist from West Godavari district is the country's ninth richest contestant and won by a margin of 31,909 votes from Nasapuram seat in the state.

He has declared a net asset of Rs 325 crore. Raja remained in the BJP till 2018. Last year, he joined the TDP but switched over to YSRCP this year.

Galla, an industrialist and owner of Amara Raja Batteries, gave a tough fight for re-election from the Guntur parliamentary constituency.

He won by 4,205 votes. He was the country's tenth wealthiest candidate in the polls with a declared net asset of over Rs 305 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp