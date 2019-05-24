Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019 results: Smriti Irani thanks 'Gandhi bastion' Amethi for her victory

After uprooting Congress President Rahul Gandhi from his party bastion, BJP leader Smriti Irani Friday thanked the people here for helping the lotus bloom.

Published: 24th May 2019 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AMETHI: After uprooting Congress President Rahul Gandhi from his party bastion, BJP leader Smriti Irani Friday thanked the people here for helping the lotus bloom.

Irani defeated the Congress president and sitting MP by a margin of 55,120 votes In a tweet, Irani said, "Ek nayi subah Amethi ke liye, ek naya sankalp. Dhanyawad Amethi, shat shat naman. Apne vikas per vishwas jataya, kamal ka phool khilaya. Amethi ka abhaar" (A new morning for Amethi, a new resolve. Thank you Amethi. You showed faith in development and for helping lotus bloom).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi had defeated Irani by 1,07,903 votes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Smriti Irani Rahul Gandhi Congress BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp