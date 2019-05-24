Home Nation

Lok Sabha poll debacle: Rahul may offer to resign at Congress meet on Saturday

The top Congress leadership will deliberate on the reasons of the humiliating loss in Lok Sabha elections and assess them.

Published: 24th May 2019 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 12:55 PM

Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, top Congress leaders will deliberate on party losses at a meeting of the working committee slated on Saturday where party chief Rahul Gandhi is likely to offer his resignation.

According to sources, the party has convened a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision making body of the party at 11 AM tomorrow.

Rahul Gandhi is likely to offer his resignation at the meet, party sources said.

The party suffered a loss for the second time in a row at the hands of the Narendra Modi led BJP.

The party bagged only 52 seats in this election.

Top party leaders, including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, are expected to attend the meeting.

There have already been voices within to introspect on why the party failed to reach out to the people.

Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi PM Modi congress

