Narendra Modi can't remove Article 370, 35A despite huge victory: Ex-Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah said Congress president Rahul Gandhi will win the Amethi seat after five years and stage a comeback.

Published: 24th May 2019 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Ex-Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

JAMMU: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Friday said that no matter how powerful the electoral mandate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi might have been, he cannot remove Article 370 and 35A.

Speaking to reporters here, he said: "No matter how powerful Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become after winning the Lok Sabha elections, he cannot remove Article 35A and Article 370 from the state of Jammu and Kashmir."

Commenting on the abysmally bad performance of the Congress in the general elections, Abdullah said Congress President Rahul Gandhi will win the Amethi seat after five years and stage a comeback.

Hopefully new government at Centre will do justice with Jammu and Kashmir, says Farooq Abdullah

"In elections, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. It is part of the game," he said.

Party leaders and workers are holding a reception for the octogenarian NC President to celebrate his victory on the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.

NC won all the three parliamentary seats from the Valley while the Bharatiya Janata Party won two seats in the Jammu region and one from Ladakh.

