Over 45,000 voters chose NOTA in Delhi, number up by 6,200 compared to 2014 Lok Sabha polls

Published: 24th May 2019 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 45,000 voters in the national capital chose the NOTA option in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, an increase of over 6,200 votes polled under the category compared to the 2014 general elections.

The votes cast under the None Of The Above (NOTA) category accounted for 0.53 per cent of the total votes.

According to data shared by the Election Commission, the reserved North West Delhi seat saw the maximum number of votes polled under the category at 10,210.

The seat had the least number of candidates in the fray and the maximum number of voters. West Delhi constituency which saw the highest victory margin, received second highest number of NOTA votes at 8,937.

The New Delhi seat, which saw the lowest turnout, received 6,601 NOTA votes. North East Delhi saw the highest voter turnout but received the least number of NOTA votes at 4,589.

The number of NOTA votes polled in Chandni Chowk, East Delhi and South Delhi stood at 5,133, 4,920 and 5,264 respectively. By opting for NOTA, a voter can disapprove of all the candidates in the fray.

The option was first made available in the 2013 Assembly elections in Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. The 2014 Lok Sabha polls were the first general elections to offer the option.

NOTA None Of The Above Delhi Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 india elections 2019 General elections 2019

