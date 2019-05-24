Home Nation

Postal ballots seal Arunachal candidate’s fate

When postal votes were counted on Friday, the BJP’s Ealing Tallang lost to NPP's Tapuk Taku from Seppa East Assembly constituency.

Published: 24th May 2019 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Tapuk Taku

BJP's Tallang polled 3,759 votes – 49 more than Tapuk Taku – when the votes cast in EVMs were counted on Thursday.

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Tapuk Taku of the National People’s Party (NPP) had lost all hopes when he was trailing behind his BJP rival Ealing Tallang by 49 votes at the end of counting of votes cast through electronic voting machines (EVMs).

However, the fate of the NPP candidate in Seppa East seat of Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh changed altogether when the votes cast through postal ballots were counted.

Tallang polled 3,759 votes – 49 more than Taku – when the votes cast in EVMs were counted on Thursday. However, when the postal ballots were counted on Friday, it emerged that Taku received 474 votes, 78 more than Tallang’s 396. Taku ended up with 4,184 votes as against Tallang’s 4,155 votes – a difference of 29 votes.

READ: Landslide victory for BJP in Arunachal Pradesh assembly polls

One postal ballot was cast for NOTA or none of the above. In a state where an Assembly segment with 10,000 voters is considered a big constituency, each vote counts.

In at least three other seats, double-digit figures sealed the fate of candidates.

Pasang Dorjee Sona of the BJP defeated his NPP rival Tori Ragyor by 68 votes to win Mechuka seat, Talem Taboh of Janata Dal (United) edged past his BJP rival Tamiyo Taga by 85 votes in Rumgong seat and Wanglin Lowangdong of the Congress defeated Jowang Hosai of the BJP by 97 votes in Borduria-Bogapani seat.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arunachal election result Postal Ballot NPP candidate Tapuk Taku BJP candidate Ealing Tallang

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp