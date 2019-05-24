Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh to face by-elections in 11 Assembly seats

Satyadev Pachauri has won the Kanpur Lok Sabha seat and his Govind Nagar Assembly seat will face a by-election.

Published: 24th May 2019 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Indian voters

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: A total of 11 MLAs have been elected to the Lok Sabha from Uttar Pradesh this time and by-elections will be held in their constituencies.

The BJP had fielded four Uttar Pradesh Ministers and five legislators in the Lok Sabha battle. Two legislators from the Samajwadi Party and one each from the BSP and Apna Dal also contested the Lok Sabha elections.

Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi has won from the Allahabad Lok Sabha seat and the Lucknow Cantt Assembly seat which she held will now be vacant.

Satyadev Pachauri has won the Kanpur Lok Sabha seat and his Govind Nagar Assembly seat will face a by-election.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh's royal candidates bite dust in Modi storm

The third Minister to have won the election is S.P. Singh Baghel from Agra and by-elections will be held in his Assembly seat Tundla.

The fourth Minister, Mukut Bihari Varma, contested the Ambedkar Nagar seat but lost.

BJP MLA from Pratapgarh Sangam Lal Gupta is now the MP from Pratapgarh and by-elections are inevitable on his seat.

Saharanpur BJP MLA Pradeep Kumar has won the Kairana Lok Sabha seat and his seat will also see a by-election.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections results 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

BJP MLA from Chitrakoot R.K. Singh Patel has won the Banda Lok Sabha seat while Barabanki MLA Upendra Rawat is now an MP form the same seat. Both these seats will have by-election.

Bahraich legislator Akshaywar Lal has won the same Lok Sabha seat. In Aligarh, BJP MLA Rajvir Singh has scored a victory on the Hathras seat. Both these seats will soon fall vacant.

SP MLA Mohd Azam Khan will soon vacate his Rampur seat since he has won the Lok Sabha elections.

In Ambedkar Nagar, BSP MLA Ritesh Pandey has won the Lok Sabha elections and his Jalalpur Assembly seat will also be vacant.

A BJP minister said that the newly elected MPs will vacate their seats within a fortnight and by-elections could be held after monsoon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Assembly by elections Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp