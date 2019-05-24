Violent ideology of Gandhi's killer has won, says former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh

By IANS

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, who contested and lost the Lok Sabha poll from Bhopal to Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, on Friday said that the violent ideology of Mahatma Gandhi's killer had won in these elections.

Speaking to reporters here, Singh said: "We accept the public mandate according to the traditions of the Indian democracy. My only worry is that the values of the apostle of peace Mahatma Gandhi lost to the violent ideology of his killer in these elections."

Commenting on the BJP election slogans, the Congress leader said: "It is strange that the BJP slogan in the 2014 elections was "abki baar 280 paar" and they achieved an absolute majority with 282 seats out of 543, 166 more than previous 15th Lok Sabha."

"In this year's elections, the saffron party's slogan was "abki baar 300 paar" and it has got 302 seats. I wonder what magic wand the BJP has, which predicts exactly the number of seats they will get even before the votes are cast. They deserve congratulations for it," he said.

Asked if he was questioning the electronic voting machines (EVMs), Singh said: "Nobody said I was losing the elections till the opening of the EVMs. Even some BJP leaders congratulated me, I still have their messages. But the result is before you."

Singh, however, added that he did not want to comment on the EVMs because the matter had already been debated much.