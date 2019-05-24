Home Nation

Why Jinnah is on the agenda of this newly-elected Aligarh BJP MP

Satish Kumar Gautam who defeated BSP's Ajeet Baliyan wants to send AMU's Jinnah portrait to Pakistan to end the controversy over the photo.

Published: 24th May 2019 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Satish Kumar Gautam

Satish Kumar Gautam (Photo | ANI/Twitter)

By ANI

ALIGARH: After winning Lok Sabha elections from Aligarh for the second consecutive time, Satish Kumar Gautam of BJP said that his first priority is to "send the portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) to Pakistan".

"Among my priorities is to send the portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah which is locked inside a room in AMU to Pakistan," said Gautam while talking to ANI.

"I will also work for the reservation of SC/ST students. "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" is our motto," he said.

Gautam secured 656215 votes defeating BSP candidate Ajeet Baliyan who bagged 426954 votes. BJP had won Aligarh seat five times in a row from 1991 to 2001 in the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress won back this seat in 2004 and lost it to the BSP in 2009.

The BJP secured the Aligarh seat in 2014 when Satish Kumar Gautam defeated his BSP rival by over 2.87 lakh votes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aligarh BJP MP Satish Kumar Gautam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Aligarh Muslim University AMU Lok Sabha elections result 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp