Bengal BJP leader Saumitra Khan wins Bishnupur Lok Sabha seat despite campaign ban

Khan was barred from entering Bankura, where his Lok Sabha constituency is located by Kolkata High Court, in connection with criminal cases. Khan is facing four criminal cases.

Saumitra Khan (Photo | Saumitra Khan/Twitter handle)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: He did not address a single public meeting or hold a single roadshow, yet he won by 78,047 votes. Saumitra Khan, BJP’s candidate from Bishnupur constituency in West Bengal, secured his victory despite the electors not seeing him at all.

Khan was barred from entering Bankura, where his Lok Sabha constituency is located by Kolkata High Court, in connection with criminal cases. Khan is facing four criminal cases.

“This was because of Modi wave. The people’s verdict went against Trinamool supporters’ atrocities and extortion,’’ said Khan.

The Trinamool MP from Bishnupur was expelled after he joined the BJP in January this year. 

“I got only two days and campaigning in such a huge constituency, which was next to impossible,’’ said Khan.

BJP workers had flooded the roadside walls with Khan’s posters. 

“Khan’s victory was a jolt to us. We could not imagine a candidate who was not in his constituency would win,’’ admitted a Trinamool leader.

