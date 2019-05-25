BJP worker shot dead in Nadia; post-result violence rocks Bengal

By UNI

KOLKATA: Post-poll violence rocked Bengal as a BJP activist was shot dead allegedly by the Trinamool Congress ''goons'' at Chakdaha in Nadia district last night for his switching over to the saffron brigade.

The incident infuriated the BJP activists, who blocked three Eastern Railway's stations linking terminal Sealdah to protest the political murder.

Elsewhere too violent clashes were being reported from several districts of the state.

Twenty-two-year-old Santu Ghosh was shot dead from close range near a school at Gourpara under Chakdah police station while he was talking to his friends last night near his home in Nadia district.

Local BJP leadership today alleged the victim had joined their party before the election and worked for them during polling, which antagonized his former TMC rank and files leading to his killing.

The youth died on the spot. However, the TMC denied this allegation and attributed the killing to the alleged internal rivalry of the BJP.

To protest the brazen attack on the youth, hundreds of BJP supporters gheraoed the Chakdah police station and demanded the arrest of the culprits.

The protesters assembled at different stations and blocked loco traffic between Ranaghat and Sealdah station.

The agitators squatted at three stations, Ranaghat, Simurally and Madanpur, this morning disrupting traffic and also blocked the national highway as a result of which traffic to North Bengal linking South Bengal got stranded for hours.

Senior civil and police officials rushed to the spot to talk to the agitators for lifting the blockade both on highway and loco tracks.

Report of violent political clashes also poured in from different districts between the TMC and the BJP to lord over the area in the post-result situation.

Clashes were reported from Keshpur, Cooch Behar, Duttapukur and Deganga and tension was still reigning supreme in Barrackpore region's Kakinara. Nearly 12 people were injured at Deganga, where central forces were deployed to restore the situation.

The area was also under Section 144 Cr Pc. Meanwhile, TrinamoolCongress supremo Mamata Banerjee convened an emergency party meeting at herKalighat residence today to review the post-result scenario.

The party suffered a major debacle after the BJP snatched surprisingly 18 seats, 16 more than 2014, with more than 40 per cent vote share.

The BJP virtually made a sweeping victory in North Bengal as well as rural south Bengal. Banerjee called all the winners as well as the losers in the emergency meeting, which is expected to do an autopsy of the elections and their results.

All the top party functionaries have been invited to attend the meeting, party sources said.

The meeting will be held around 4 PM at her Kalighat residence in south Kolkata.

Yesterday Ms Banerjee posteda poem on Twitter titled: "I don't agree".

In the strongly-worded poem written in Hindi, English and Bengali, the Trinamool Congress chief said she does not believe in "the colour of communalism and selling religious aggression".

"The colour of communalism I do not believe in. There is aggression and tolerance in every religion. I am a humble servant of the gentle Renaissance raised in Bengal. I don't believe in selling religious aggression, I believe in a religion that draws from humanism," she wrote.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh yesterday said their winning journey just began as the people of Bengal are looking for a change of guard, which would be completed in 2021, the year of Assembly poll in Bengal.

He believed that unless the TMC regime was totally defeated, the restoration of democracy will not be completed and warned if any attack was organised against the saffron brigade the BJP would not sit with hands tied.

Commenting on the ongoing violence in the state, he said, '' Unleashing of terror on the BJP supporters for the past four years and killing of nearly 40 supporters during 2018 Panchayat poll by the TMC goons are still causing pain to rank andfile.

Yes we are for 'sabka saat sabka vikash' but at the same time we would not keep quiet if any further attack on us takes place like what Arjun Singh had been experiencing since his joining the BJP".