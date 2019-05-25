Home Nation

BJP gets highest ever vote share in J&K at 46 per cent, leads in 27 assembly segments

The National Conference (NC), which swept the polls in the Kashmir region and bagged three seats, got just 7.89 per cent vote share.

Published: 25th May 2019 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

BJP supporters carry a cut-out of PM Narendra Modi as they celebrate the party's victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

BJP supporters carry a cut-out of PM Narendra Modi as they celebrate the party's victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The BJP, which bagged three Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, has got its highest ever vote share of 46.4 per cent in the state, more than that of Congress, NC and PDP put together, as per EC data.

The National Conference (NC), which swept the polls in the Kashmir region and bagged three seats, got just 7.89 per cent vote share.

As per official data released by the Election Commission of India, the BJP has taken 46.4 per cent vote share by securing 16,48,041 votes out of total 3,479,155 votes polled in multi-phased elections in six Lok Sabha seats in the state.

It is the highest ever vote share of the BJP in the state till now, officials said. The BJP, which won Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, took lead in 27 assembly segments in these three constituencies of the Jammu and Ladakh region, the data said.

There was an increase of 12 per cent in the vote share of the BJP from 2014 Lok Sabha elections in which the saffron party polled 34.40 per cent votes, the data said.

The BJP had bagged three seats of Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh in 2014 polls. In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP got 23 per cent vote share, the data said.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP got only 18.61 per cent vote share. Union Minister Jitendra Singh won by 3.57 lakh votes defeating Congress' Vikramaditya Singh, the son of Jammu and Kashmir's last prince Karan Singh.

Jitendra Singh polled 7,24,311 or 61. 38 per cent votes. According to poll officials, it is the highest margin of victory for any successful candidate in Jammu and Kashmir till now.

BJP's Jugal Kishore defeated Raman Bhalla of the Congress by 3,02,875 votes in the Jammu seat.

READ| Saffron brigade blurs rural-urban divide in 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Kishore polled 8,58,066 votes (58.02 per cent). The party's J T Namgyal won the Ladakh seat. He polled 42,914 votes (33.94 per cent) The Congress, which contested five seats in Jammu and Kashmir and lost all, polled 1,011,527 votes taking 28.5 per cent share of total votes polled, statistics said.

The Congress has increased its vote share by 5 per cent but failed to covert it into seats. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress got 22.90 per cent vote share but failed to get any seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress bagged two seats with 19.11 per cent vote share.

The NC polled 2,80,356 votes (7.89 per cent vote share) out of the total votes polled, it said. The party won in three seats of Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramulla.

For the NC, Farooq Abdullah won Srinagar seat and got 1,06,750 votes out of a total electorate of 12,94,560.

In North Kashmir's Baramulla constituency, NC candidate Mohammad Akbar Lone, who won the seat, polled 1,33,426 votes. NC candidate Hasnain Masoodi, who won Anantnag seat, polled 40,180 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the NC got 11.10 per cent vote share but failed to get any seat.

In 2009, the NC got 19.11 per cent vote share, bagging two seats. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vote share dipped from 20.50 per cent in 2014, when it bagged three seats, to just 2.4 per cent (84,054 votes).

It lost all three seats. In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, the PDP got 20.05 per cent polls and also bagged one seat.

Others took 12.2 per cent vote share (4,33,438 votes). As per data, BJP took lead in 27 assembly segments in Jammu, Udhampur and Ladak Lok Sabha seat, while they had won 24 seats in 2014 assembly polls.

In Jammu Lok Sabha seat, which has 20 assembly segments, the BJP took lead on 15 assembly segments followed by the Congress on five segments.

In Udhampur, BJP registered lead on 9 assembly segments out of total 16 segments, while the Congress scored lead on 7.

In the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat, the BJP registered lead on 3 out of 4 assembly constituencies, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha results Election results Narendra Modi India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
A look at the final vote shares of the BJP and Congress, and the number of seats the Saffron party won in each state.
Explained: Vote shares of BJP, Congress in Lok Sabha elections 2019
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp