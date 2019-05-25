Charge sheet filed against accused in Bandipora rape case

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Police Saturday filed a charge sheet against the accused person in the rape case of a three-year-old girl in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Police have filed a charge sheet in the case within 17 days in the special court of District and Session Judge Bandipora," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bandipora, Rahul Malik told PTI.

Malik said the accused has been booked under section 376 of the Ranbir Penal Code and under sections 5(m) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police have already arrested the accused person -- Tahir Ahmad Mir -- on the charges of raping the minor girl.

Police had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) on 11 May to probe the incident. A medical examination of the accused was also conducted which revealed he was not a minor.

Protests had rocked many parts of the Valley against the incident, with the people demanding exemplary punishment to the accused.