Lok Sabha elections 2019: These are ten of the biggest winners

By Online Desk

BJP's sitting MP from Navsari CR Patil, who was seeking re-election from the seat, has registered the highest victory margin in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He defeated his nearest Congress rival DB Patil by a record 6.89 lakh votes.

When the counting was on, many felt that he could cross Pritam Munde's all-time record victory margin of 6.96 lakh votes in a 2014 bypoll in Beed following the death of her father Gopinath Munde.

In 2014, Patil had won by 5.58 lakh votes.

Two more MPs have also registered a victory margin of over six lakh this time. Sanjay Bhatia of the saffron party, who fought from Haryana's Karnal, won by a massive 6.54 lakh votes while his party colleague Subhash Baheria triumphed with a 6.12 lakh margin from Rajasthan's Bhilwara.

This election also witnessed several MPs who had a victory margin of over five lakh votes. Among them are BJP president Amit Shah (Gandhinagar), Darshana V Jardosh (Surat), Ranjaben Bhatt (Vadodara), Pravesh Varma (West Delhi) and Hans Raj Hans (North West Delhi). This too is a record as in the 2014 polls, there were only three such candidates.

This time, PM Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi could not clear the five lakh hurdle. While Modi won Varanasi by a margin of 4.79 lakh votes, Rahul Gandhi bagged the Wayanad seat by a margin of 4.31 lakh votes.