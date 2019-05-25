Home Nation

Drought situation in Maharashtra is very serious says Sharad Pawar

Last October, the Maharashtra government announced drought in over 150 of 358 tehsils in the state following a bad monsoon.

Published: 25th May 2019 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Drought

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP president Sharad Pawar said Saturday that the drought situation in Maharashtra was very serious.

Addressing a gathering in Satara district, Pawar said he would try his best to ensure that the government provided maximum assistance to drought-hit areas.

Last October, the Maharashtra government announced drought in over 150 of 358 tehsils in the state following a bad monsoon.

"All of us must ensure that we never face such situation again," he added.

Pawar visited villages of Chilewadi and Nagewadi in Koregaon tehsil of the district Saturday.

The meteorological department has predicted delay in the onset of monsoon, so people should be ready for proper water management, the NCP president said.

The former Union agriculture minister also lauded Pani Foundation, an initiative of actor Aamir Khan, for its efforts to promote water conservation in Maharashtra's drought-prone areas.

"The foundation is doing a good job and it should be noted that villagers are completely involved in its work," he said.

There was demand for more water tankers and there were complaints about shortage of foodgrains in Public Distribution System shops, Pawar said.

"We will take this up with the government," he assured.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharad Pawar drought Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp