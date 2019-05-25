Drought situation in Maharashtra is very serious says Sharad Pawar

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP president Sharad Pawar said Saturday that the drought situation in Maharashtra was very serious.

Addressing a gathering in Satara district, Pawar said he would try his best to ensure that the government provided maximum assistance to drought-hit areas.

Last October, the Maharashtra government announced drought in over 150 of 358 tehsils in the state following a bad monsoon.

"All of us must ensure that we never face such situation again," he added.

Pawar visited villages of Chilewadi and Nagewadi in Koregaon tehsil of the district Saturday.

The meteorological department has predicted delay in the onset of monsoon, so people should be ready for proper water management, the NCP president said.

The former Union agriculture minister also lauded Pani Foundation, an initiative of actor Aamir Khan, for its efforts to promote water conservation in Maharashtra's drought-prone areas.

"The foundation is doing a good job and it should be noted that villagers are completely involved in its work," he said.

There was demand for more water tankers and there were complaints about shortage of foodgrains in Public Distribution System shops, Pawar said.

"We will take this up with the government," he assured.