Home Nation

Debt ridden farmer kills self in Rajasthan

The farmer's family members said he was debt-ridden and that might have led him to take the extreme step.

Published: 25th May 2019 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAIPUR: A 45-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in Rajasthan's Tonk district, police said Saturday.

The farmer's family members said he was debt-ridden and that might have led him to take the extreme step, they said.

The farmer, Balu Meena, was found hanging in a room of his house.

His nephew found him hanging on Saturday morning and informed the police and other family members, they added.

According to the family members, Balu was under debt, which could be a possible reason for his suicide, Station House Officer (SHO)of Duni Police Station Naresh Kanwar said.

Meena allegedly hanged himself on Friday night but it is yet not clear whether it was an agriculture-related debt, he said.

The body was shifted to the district hospital for post-mortem, the SHO added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Agrarian Crisis Farmer's suicide Rajasthan India elections BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
A look at the final vote shares of the BJP and Congress, and the number of seats the Saffron party won in each state.
Explained: Vote shares of BJP, Congress in Lok Sabha elections 2019
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp