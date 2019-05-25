Home Nation

Fire breaks out inside godown in Kanpur, no casualties reported

Six people including two children and an elderly woman were rescued from the building.

Published: 25th May 2019 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes

By ANI

KANPUR: A fire broke out inside a godown due to short-circuit in Collectorganj area of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning.

Five fire tenders were pressed into action, a fire official said. Six people including two children and an elderly woman were rescued from the building. No casualties were reported.

"Five people were on the third floor and one on the fourth floor of the building. All of them have been evacuated. No incident of casualties have taken place," Kanpur city SSP Ananth Dev said.

However, some people alleged lacklustre on part of the administration.

Mahanagar Udyog Mandal, a traders body, president Pawan Gupta said, "It has been two hours since the fire broke out. Fire tenders reached the spot 30 minutes after the blaze."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fire Kanpur Fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp