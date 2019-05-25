Fire breaks out inside godown in Kanpur, no casualties reported

By ANI

KANPUR: A fire broke out inside a godown due to short-circuit in Collectorganj area of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning.

Five fire tenders were pressed into action, a fire official said. Six people including two children and an elderly woman were rescued from the building. No casualties were reported.

"Five people were on the third floor and one on the fourth floor of the building. All of them have been evacuated. No incident of casualties have taken place," Kanpur city SSP Ananth Dev said.

Fire breaks out in a godown in Collectorganj area of Kanpur. Fire tenders at the spot pic.twitter.com/YO0ezOre3u — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 25, 2019

However, some people alleged lacklustre on part of the administration.

Mahanagar Udyog Mandal, a traders body, president Pawan Gupta said, "It has been two hours since the fire broke out. Fire tenders reached the spot 30 minutes after the blaze."