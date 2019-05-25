Home Nation

God has punished Chandrababu Naidu, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

Published: 25th May 2019 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Jagan mohan reddy, chandrababu naidu

YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (L) and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu. (Photos | AP)

By IANS

AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is set to take oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister next week, on Saturday said God has punished TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu for his misdeeds.

Addressing the newly-elected legislators of his party, Jagan Reddy said Andhra Pradesh election results showed that those who resort to unethical and unjust means will definitely be punished by God.

Jagan, as the young leader is popularly known, said after 2014 elections Naidu "purchased" 23 MLAs of YSRCP. "Now TDP got only 23 seats and the results also came on May 23. The God has written a beautiful script with 23," said Jagan, who is the son of late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Jagan also pointed out that Naidu illegally took away three MPs of YSRCP and now his party got only three Lok Sabha seats.

YSRCP stormed to power, winning 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) could secure 23 seats. YSRCP also won 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats while TDP could get only three.

Jagan said the electoral victory achieved by YSRCP deserved to be written with golden words. He said securing 50 per cent votes was not an ordinary achievement.

The YSRCP leader told his party MLAs to work hard to live up to the faith people reposed in the party with a resounding mandate. "We should keep in mind that our victory in 2024 will depend on how we perform in these five years," he said.

Jagan said he would bring major reforms in governance and promised that he would deliver good governance which the entire country would look up to.

He also addressed newly-elected Lok Sabha members of his party separately and said achieving special category status to Andhra Pradesh remained the party's number one goal. He asked party MPs to work hard to fulfil the promises made to the people during the polls.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy YSRCP TDP Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 India elections 2019

