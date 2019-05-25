Home Nation

Himachal Pradesh: Doctors remove kitchen knife, toothbrush, spoons from man's stomach

A team of three surgeons removed the knife and other objects after a four hours long exhausting surgery.

Published: 25th May 2019 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By ANI

MANDI (Himachal Pradesh): Doctors removed eight spoons, two screwdrivers, two toothbrushes, a kitchen knife and a door latch from the stomach of a mentally ill man in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

The 35-year-old man was admitted to Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College here with a stomach problem.

ALSO READ: 116 iron nails, wire removed from man's stomach in Bundi

A few days back, the man, who has been identified as Karn Sen, had complained of having a 'pimple' in his stomach. Doctors at a clinic in Sundernagar town found that there was a knife in his stomach. After primary treatment, he was referred to the government hospital here.

An X-ray test was conducted on Sen at the hospital here revealed that there was not just a knife, but several other objects as well in his stomach. A team of three surgeons removed the knife and other objects after a four hours long exhausting surgery.

ALSO READ: 40 objects removed from Chennai man’s stomach

Doctors who were part of the team said termed the case as rare. "It is a rare case," doctor Nikhil said.

"After investigation, it was found that some metallic objects were inside his stomach. Our team of surgeon immediately operated on him. The patient is affected with psychiatric illness as a normal person can't eat a spoon or knife," he said.

The patient was out of danger and his condition was stated to be stable.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Himachal Pradesh Mandi mentally challenged man

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
A look at the final vote shares of the BJP and Congress, and the number of seats the Saffron party won in each state.
Explained: Vote shares of BJP, Congress in Lok Sabha elections 2019
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp