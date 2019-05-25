Jagan Mohan Reddy likely to meet PM Modi on Sunday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will spend the next couple of days meeting his party legislators and MPs.

The YSRC legislators meeting will be held at his Tadepalli residence at 10.30 am on Saturday where the MLAs will formally elect Jagan as the YSRC Legislature Party leader. After getting elected as the YSRC Legislature Party leader, Jagan will meet Governor ESL Narasimhan in Hyderabad around 4 pm and stake claim to form the government. Jagan will also hold a meeting with the newly- elected YSRC MPs at 11.30 am, sources said.

During his visit to Hyderabad, Jagan is likely to meet KCR. Though the meeting is said to be a courtesy call and to invite KCR for his swearing-in ceremony in Vijayawada on May 30, Jagan may seek the support of the TRS chief to get Special Category Status for AP. The YSRC chief will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Sunday if he gets an appointment. Jagan is likely to take up the issue of SCS for AP with Modi during the meeting. According to YSRC sources, Jagan will visit Gandi Anjaneya Swamy temple, CSI church and Ameen Peer Dargah in Kadapa on Sunday, if he does not get an appointment with Modi.

A day after the landslide victory of YSRC in the elections, a host of bureaucrats and the newly-elected party representatives made a beeline to Jagan’s residence at Tadepalli. Senior IAS and IPS officers called on Jagan and congratulated him on his victory in the elections. In a related development, security was beefed up at Jagan’s residence on Friday morning. A six-vehicle convoy of Tata Safari Storme was allotted for Jagan, who has Z category security. The six new cars in Jagan’s convoy are bulletproof vehicles and bear the same registration number AP 18P 3418.

On Thursday, Director General of Police RP Thakur met Jagan at his residence and congratulated him for the victory. The DGP also discussed security arrangements at Jagan’s residence, which will be CM’s camp office. After holding a meeting with Intelligence Security Wing officials, the DGP appointed Amarlapudi Joshi, who worked as CSO for outgoing Chief Minister Naidu, as the CSO of Jagan.

“Joshi is an experienced officer, who has been in the duty of CM’s security for more than five years,” said an official from the Intelligence Department.

Additional DGP (L&O) Ravishankar Ayyanar said six platoons of force was allotted for security at Jagan’s residence in view of the meeting of YSRC MLAs and MPs on Saturday.

The Krishna district administration is looking for a suitable location for the swearing-in ceremony of Jagan, who on Thursday announced that he would take oath as CM in Vijayawada on May 30. District Collector Md Imtiaz was asked to find a suitable location for the swearing-in ceremony.

“We are inspecting all the available places in the city for the swearing-in ceremony. The venue will be finalised soon,” the Collector said. According to sources, YSRC leaders have identified 20 acres of land near Chinna Avutapalli village in Gannavaram mandal for the swearing-in ceremony, which can accommodate more than 5 lakh people with ample parking place.