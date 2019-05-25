Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP Navsari candidate biggest winner, many lucky to sail through  

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP candidates secured victory margins of over 4 lakh or more in several seats but data shows that the contests were not as easy in several others.

There are nearly a dozen seats where the contestants had to face a tough fight and the victory margins were as slender as 10,000 votes or less.

BJP candidate Bholanath was lucky enough as he managed to win the Machhlishahr seat in Uttar Pradesh by just 181 votes. This time, the BJP had fielded him replacing the sitting MP Ram Charitra Nishad, who had won the 2014 poll battle by 1.74 lakh votes.

Similarly, S S Ahluwalia won West Bengal’s Burdwan-Durgapur seat defeating Trinamool’s Mumtaz Sanghamita by a slender margin of 2,439 votes. Sanghamita had won the seat in 2014 with a margin of 1,07,337 votes.

Rajendra Agarwal was another lucky candidate as he won the Meerut seat by a margin of just 4,729 votes.

Among other candidates who sailed through by less than 2,000 votes included former Jharkhand CM Arjun Munda (BJP) and Aparupa Poddar (Trinamool).

Munda won Khunti seat by 1,445 votes. Poddar won the Arambagh seat in West Bengal by just 1,142 votes, while Congress’s Kuldeep Rai Sharma defeated BJP’s Vishal Jolly by 1,407 votes to win the Andaman & Nicobar Islands seat.

In contrast, BJP candidate C R Patil defeated his Congress rival in the Navsari by a massive 6.89 lakh votes — the highest in the 2019 polls, and only the second highest ever in election history.

His margin was just a shade lower than the 6.96 lakh record set by Pritam Munde in 2014 when she won the bypoll to Beed in Maharashtra after the untimely death of her father and former Union minister Gopinath Munde.

Two out of seven MPs in Delhi and one out of four in Himachal Pradesh registers wins by five lakh-plus votes.