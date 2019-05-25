Home Nation

Three Muslims thrashed, made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in MP for allegedly carrying beef

Although the incident took place on May 22, the police came to know about it only on May 24 after the video surfaced online.

Published: 25th May 2019 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

The Muslim men were tied to the tree and brutally thrashed. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)

By Online Desk

On May 22, a day before the BJP was voted back to power for the second time, three Muslims, including a woman, were thrashed by cow vigilantes in Madhya Pradesh for reportedly carrying beef in an autorickshaw. 

According to media reports, the miscreants stopped the autorickshaw and when they allegedly found beef in the vehicle, the men were tied to a tree and thrashed. The video that went viral on social media also shows one of the Muslim men being forced to beat the woman with a slipper while chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Although the incident took place on May 22, the police came to know about it only on May 24 after the video surfaced online. Police said they have arrested all the five accused. 

"We have registered a case against all the accused and five people have been arrested. They will be sent to judicial remand soon," said GS Uikey, a local police official.

The official also said that one of the accused, Shubham Baghel, had earlier been booked for his involvement in similar cases.

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the incident.

"This is how Muslims are treated by Vigilantes created by Modi voters welcome to a New India which will Inclusive and as @PMOIndia said Secularism Ka Niqaab," tweeted Owaisi.

Mehbooba Mufti said she was horrified by the incident and hoped the office of CM Kamal Nath took swift action against the 'goons'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Madhya Pradesh Beef rumor muslims

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
A look at the final vote shares of the BJP and Congress, and the number of seats the Saffron party won in each state.
Explained: Vote shares of BJP, Congress in Lok Sabha elections 2019
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp