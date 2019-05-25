Three Muslims thrashed, made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in MP for allegedly carrying beef

By Online Desk

On May 22, a day before the BJP was voted back to power for the second time, three Muslims, including a woman, were thrashed by cow vigilantes in Madhya Pradesh for reportedly carrying beef in an autorickshaw.

According to media reports, the miscreants stopped the autorickshaw and when they allegedly found beef in the vehicle, the men were tied to a tree and thrashed. The video that went viral on social media also shows one of the Muslim men being forced to beat the woman with a slipper while chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Although the incident took place on May 22, the police came to know about it only on May 24 after the video surfaced online. Police said they have arrested all the five accused.

"We have registered a case against all the accused and five people have been arrested. They will be sent to judicial remand soon," said GS Uikey, a local police official.

The official also said that one of the accused, Shubham Baghel, had earlier been booked for his involvement in similar cases.

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the incident.

"This is how Muslims are treated by Vigilantes created by Modi voters welcome to a New India which will Inclusive and as @PMOIndia said Secularism Ka Niqaab," tweeted Owaisi.

Mehbooba Mufti said she was horrified by the incident and hoped the office of CM Kamal Nath took swift action against the 'goons'.