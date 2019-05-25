Home Nation

Maharashtra Lok Sabha verdict an eye-opener for all parties

 The BJP-Shiv Sena’s tie-up has not only heralded victory for the alliance but has also served as a lesson for all political parties in Maharashtra.

Published: 25th May 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 09:27 AM

Lok Sabha election 2019 winners

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray celebrate ahead of BJP and Shiv Sena alliance's win in Maharashtra. (File | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Despite uncertainty and bickering, the BJP had insisted on tying up with the Shiv Sena and their endurance has paid off.

It has helped the Shiv Sena keep its seats. Leaders from both the parties have now vouched to contest all forthcoming polls together. 

On the other hand, it has crushed NCP chief Sharad Pawars’ dream of playing a significant role in bringing the opposition together. It has also rendered Raj Thackeray’s MNS non-effective.

While the Congress managed to save its face with the help of a turncoat candidate in Chandrapur, the performance of Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) indicates that it might emerge as a formidable opposition in the near future. Ambedkar’s VBA has polled an impressive 7.6% of votes in the state in its maiden attempt.

“We would have suffered a loss of at least 20 seats in the state had we not tied with the Shiv Sena,” Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil said.

The BJP has emerged the strongest with 23 seats and 27.6 per cent vote share. The Congress vote share here fell from around 23.77% vote share in 2014 to 16.3%. 

Seats such as Mahda, Hatkanangle, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Solapur, Sangli show that everywhere the votes polled by VBA candidates were more than the difference between the winner and the runner up. The phenomenon has hit all the parties in the state but the Congress was the worst hit.

The NCP couldn’t better it’s tally of four and its vote share too slipped by 0.4 per cent. 

Raj Thackeray, who had not contested any seat but had campaigned against Modi-Shah, didn’t have much traction as none of the places where he campaigned against BJP has gone to the opposition.

