Home Nation

No babalog: Narendra Modi weaned off voters from political scions

Published: 25th May 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI)

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Unlike the previous years, the 2019 Lok Sabha election turned out to be a Waterloo for many of the sons and daughters of seasoned politicians who had been winning due to legacies of their parents.

Two political observers have separate explanations as to why this has happened. Political analyst Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay believes that these defeats of these scions were due to the effective narrative that Narendra Modi was able to build in the run-up to the polls.

“It is not like that the BJP is not dynastic. Look at Jayant Sinha, Anurag Thakur. The BJP built a narrative that only Modi is the man who can do it.”

Modi, by virtue of his oratory skills, was able to convince the people that these privileged people were not as capable as their earlier generations had proven to be, Mukhopadhyay asserted.

The 2019 elections proved to be forgetful for scions including K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, and Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

But, the biggest loss was of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was defeated at his family bastion of Guna in Madhya Pradesh.

This is the first time that the Scindia family lost the seat which it represented for 18 elections.

Voter Mood Research director Jai Mrug had a slightly different opinion as to why the election proved to be bad for the scions.

“Modi managed to break of the loyalty of voters towards a certain party due to his welfare schemes. The people started to realise that being loyal to a particular party was not fetching them good results. Hence, they changed their loyalties,” he said, adding that there was a significant demographic shift in the areas from where the scions contested.

According to Mrug, the second generation of voters did not relate to a particular party like the way their previous generation would.

“The new generation is more aware of what to do and what not to do. There is no blind loyalty. Hence, we are witnessing the change of power centres in certain constituencies,” he asserted.

