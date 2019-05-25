Home Nation

Protective constitutional provision obstructing development in Nagaland

Landowners do not allow development activities in their land without compensation but seek government help for damages caused by natural disasters.

Published: 25th May 2019 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 10:45 PM   |  A+A-

Nagaland map

Nagaland map (Screengrab from Google)

By PTI

KHIMA: A constitutional provision that guarantees protective rights to the Nagas has turned out to be a "stumbling block" for the development process in Nagaland, an advisor to the state government said on Saturday.

Landowners do not allow development activities in their land without compensation but seek government help for damages caused by natural disasters, Dr Neikiesalie Nicky Kire, also an MLA said at a programme here.

"Using the provisions of Article 371(A), landowners do not allow the government to carry on with development activities in their land and seek higher rates of compensation," said Kire, an advisor to the state's rural development department.

Art 371(A) deals with special provisions with respect to Nagaland.

It states that no act of Parliament with respect to religious or social practices of the Nagas, Naga customary law and procedure, administration of civil and criminal justice involving decisions according to Naga customary law, ownership and transfer of land and its resources, shall apply to the state unless the Legislative Assembly by a resolution so decides.

"If the Nagas want to protect their land through Article 371(A), they should also take care of the damages caused to their personal properties instead of blaming the government for everything," he said.

Asking the Nagas to be far-sighted, Kire said development activities are for the general welfare of the people.

The MLA also noted that jobs in the government sector have reached a saturation point and urged educated Naga youths to face the challenges of competition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nagaland Development

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp