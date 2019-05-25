Soldier kills self with service weapon in Kashmir

By UNI

SRINAGAR: A soldier allegedly committed suicide with his service weapon inside a camp in north Kashmir district of Baramulla on Saturday, official sources said.

Panic gripped an Army camp at Pattan in Baramulla early today when some firing shots were heard at 1100 hrs.

However, other Army personnel in the camp immediately rushed to the area and found Sepoy Battini Tirpati Rao lying in a pool of blood.

The soldier was immediately rushed to nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

It was not immediately known why Rao took this extreme step, the sources said, adding that police has registered a case and started investigation.