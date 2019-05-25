Home Nation

Surat fire: Toll climbs to 22, coaching class owner held, two on the run

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Friday ordered a fire safety audit of schools, colleges and coaching centres across the state following the incident in Surat.

Published: 25th May 2019 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Firefighting trucks seen outside Taxshila Complex after a fire engulfed the third and fourth floor of the complex in Surat

Firefighting trucks seen outside Taxshila Complex after a fire engulfed the third and fourth floor of the complex in Surat | PTI

By PTI

SURAT: The toll in the devastating fire that engulfed a commercial complex in Surat's Sarthana area has gone up to 22 with two more students succumbing to burn injuries, a senior police official said Saturday.

Surat police spokesperson and assistant commissioner of police P L Chaudhari on Saturday identified the two deceased students, both teenagers, as Karnavi Sitapara and Dhruvi Ribadiya. Both were undergoing treatment in separate hospitals, he added.

"As per the latest information, two teenage girls have died today, taking the toll to 22, including 18 girls and four teenage boys. A child about 3-4 years-old received burn injuries in the incident and is currently hospitalised," said ACP Chaudhari.

"Majority of the victims were in the age bracket of 17 to 18. They were students of a coaching institute imparting art and craft training on the third floor of the ill-fated Takshashila Enclave in Sarthana area," he said.

Inspector M M Puwar of Sarthana police station also confirmed the death of 22 students.

While the owner of the coaching class, identified as Bhargav Butani, was arrested Saturday, two others -- Harshul Vekaria and Jignesh Paliwal -- both builders, are on the run, Surat police commissioner Satish Sharma said earlier in the day.

READ| Surat fire: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani orders fire safety audit of schools, malls

"Police registered an FIR under various sections (of the Indian Penal Code) against three persons last night. They include two builders, Harshul Vekaria and Jignesh Paliwal, and owner of the coaching class Bhargav Butani. Further probe has been handed over to Surat crime branch," Sharma told reporters.

It was found that three of the deceased -- Yashvi Kevadiya, Mansi Varsani and Hasti Surani -- had appeared for class 12 exams of the Gujarat board and passed, the results of which were declared on Saturday.

All of them were studying in Ashadeep School in Surat. While Kevadiya passed the exam with 67.75 percentile (C1 grade), Varsani received 52.03 (C1 grade) and Surani 69.39 percentile (B2 grade), revealed the results shared by school authorities Saturday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Friday ordered a fire safety audit of schools, colleges and coaching centres across the state following the incident in Surat.

He had also ordered a probe under Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department Mukesh Puri.

Visiting the site of the tragedy Friday, Rupani said the audit would find out if educational establishments in the state have proper equipment and facilities to deal with fire incidents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Surat fire Surat coaching fire Gujarat fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp