Two Assam Rifles jawans killed, three injured in ambush by militants in Nagaland 

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed and three others injured when suspected militants ambushed a team of 40 Assam Rifles in Nagaland on Saturday.

According to official sources, the attack was perpetrated at a place near Tobu in the state’s Mon district.

“The Assam Rifles team was ambushed at around 2 pm in which two personnel were killed,” the sources said. The injured were rushed to hospital, they added.

So far, no organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Mon shares its border with Myanmar where rebel groups from the Northeast have their bases. In February, the Myanmar Army launched an offensive against the insurgents. A number of camps of the militants were overrun during the operation.

