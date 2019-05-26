Home Nation

Arunachal Governor accepts resignation of Pema Khandu

The BJP is all set to begin its second term as the party has clinched an absolute majority in the 60-member Assembly House.

Published: 26th May 2019 08:36 PM

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (File | PTI)

By UNI

ITANAGAR:  Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) BD Mishra on Sunday accepted the resignation of BJP government and requested Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his Council of Ministers to continue till the new Government is sworn in.

"Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor Brig (Retd) BD Mishra at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on Sunday and tendered his resignation along with the Council of Ministers," a Raj Bhavan release said.

The Governor has accepted the resignation and requested Mr Khandu and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new Government is sworn in, it said.

Under the provisions of Article 174 (2) (b) of the Constitution of India, the Governor also has accepted the advice of the Cabinet and signed the order dissolving the Sixth State Assembly with immediate effect, the release said.

He conveyed his appreciation to the Chief Minister for successfully running the State administration during his tenure as the Chief Minister, it said.

The saffron brigade won 41 Assembly seats.

