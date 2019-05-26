Home Nation

Boy allegedly beaten by Army in Jammu and Kashmir critical

The 14-year-old boy was referred to the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences and was operated for a head injury.

Published: 26th May 2019 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 03:24 PM

By IANS

SRINAGAR: A large number of people took to the streets on Sunday against the alleged detention and thrashing of two boys by the Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam district.

The protesters alleged that during demonstrations that erupted in the aftermath of militant commander Zakir Musa's killing, the Army detained some youths belonging to Dharmuna village at an Army camp.

Family members of one of the two boys handed over to them on Friday alleged that both had been ruthlessly beaten by the soldiers.

One of the injured boys, Fazil Fayaz Malik, 14, of Soibug village was referred to the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) and was operated for a head injury.

"He has been put on life support facility. His condition is critical," a doctor said.

Locals have also alleged that when they approached the Army camp earlier seeking the release of the detained boys, they were told that they had been handed over to the police.

A police official said that they were now holding only three boys.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia told IANS that the Army was ascertaining details of the allegation and would soon come up with the facts.

 

