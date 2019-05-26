Home Nation

Girls marry girls in this Gujarat tribal village

The groom stays at his own home with his mother, while his sister marries the bride and brings her back. It is believed that if they don't follow the custom the marriage may be unsuccessful.

Published: 26th May 2019 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Sister-in-law marries bride and brings her to his brother who is at home with his mother. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

CHHOTA UDEPUR: Tribals in villages here follow an unusual tradition- marriages take place without the groom's physical presence.

A groom cannot attend his own wedding and his unmarried sister or any unmarried woman from his family should represent him in the ceremonies as the groom.

The groom stays at his own home with his mother, while his sister leads the 'barat' (wedding procession) to the bride's door, marries her and brings her back.

"All the rituals that a groom traditionally does is conducted by his sister. She takes the 'mangal phere' with the bride instead of her brother," says Kanjibhai Rathwa, local resident, Surkheda village.

"This practice is followed in three villages here; it is believed that if we don't follow this custom then some harm will befall," Rathwa says.

Ramsingbhai Rathwa, the village head of Surkedha village in the district says that whenever people disregarded the practice, they unfortunate events befell them.

"A couple of times some people have tried to not follow the tradition and it is seen that either they end up with broken marriages or their family life does not get well or several other types of problems also arise," he says.

The groom, although he dresses up in 'sherwani', wears a 'safa' on his head and carries a traditional sword, however, cannot attend his own wedding.

Pundits say this unique tradition reflects the tribal culture, is part of their folklore had been followed by the tribes since time immemorial.

According to the folklore, the male deities of the three villages Surkheda, Sanada and Ambal where this custom is followed were bachelors and the villagers in order to show them respect keep their grooms at home, doing so they believe will protect their grooms from harm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gujarat Tribal Village Bride marries Sister-in-law

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp