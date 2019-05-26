Home Nation

Lalu Prasad Yadav skips lunch, goes mum after RJD rout

This will be the first time the RJD will not have a single member in the Lok Sabha.

Published: 26th May 2019 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

RANCHI: Jailed former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has stopped taking lunch and keeping quiet most of the time after his party suffered a humiliating rout in the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal failed to win any seat in Bihar, once its bastion, and Jharkhand. Despite the Modi wave in 2014, the RJD had won four seats from Bihar.

READ | Clean sweep for NDA in Bihar

"Lalu Prasad's routine has changed in the last two to three days. He is having breakfast and dinner but not taking lunch," said Umesh Prasad, the doctor in-charge of the former leader's health at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) here.

According to doctors, Lalu Prasad, currently serving a 14-year sentence in Jharkhand in a multi-million-rupee fodder scam, is given insulin doses three times a day.

But since he was not taking his meals on time, the doctors were not being able to administer the doses as they did earlier.

READ | After humiliating defeat, blame game begins in Bihar's grand alliance

Lalu Prasad has also been keeping quiet most of the time, according to doctors.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept Bihar, bagging 39 of the 40 seats, decimating the Mahagathbandhan parties: RJD, HAM, VIP, RLSP. The Congress won one seat.

This will be the first time the RJD will not have a single member in the Lok Sabha.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RJD Lalu Prasad Yadav Bihar Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019 JDU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp