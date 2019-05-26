Home Nation

Narendra Modi asks new NDA MPs to reach out to minorities

Says lawmakers should gain everyone’s trust, asks them to work without any discrimination on the basis of religion or caste.

Published: 26th May 2019 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi bows before the Constitution of India in the Central Hall of Parliament on Saturday before addressing newly elected lawmakers from the NDA | SHEKHAR YADAV

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reaching out to his opponents and minorities, Narendra Modi on Saturday said although the NDA had got a huge mandate from the people, his government would also work for those who had not voted for the BJP. “We will work to win over the hearts of people who don’t believe in our thinking,” he said in his speech to newly elected NDA lawmakers.

Modi, who was appointed prime minister-elect by President Ram Nath Kovind after being chosen as the leader of the NDA earlier in the day, spoke about the poor and minorities and said that the BJP emerged the winner with a thumping majority in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls only because of the huge participation of all people.

“During my campaign I felt many a time that neither I or the BJP were fighting these elections. It felt like it was being fought by the people. When journalists asked me then why am I campaigning, I told them that I was just going around thanking them. 2019 elections was a pilgrimage for me,” Modi said.

Modi also talked about people belonging to minority community saying that they have been often targeted for political benefits. “The minorities have not been allowed to grow… We have to promise to end this illusion of fear and gain their trust. We have to break that barrier,” he said. Modi said his government will begin “a new journey to build a new India with new energy” and asked the NDA MPs to work without any discrimination on the basis of religion or caste.

Asserting that winning the trust of the people should be the aim of the elected representatives, Modi said, “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas is our new mantra… People have accepted us due to our seva bhav. One has to prepare oneself to be always ready to help people even when we move through the lanes of politics and power.” Modi also talked about regional aspirations, saying, “NDA is moving forward on two tracks. One on regional aspirations and the second on national ambitions. One is energy and the other synergy.”

Modi also spoke about women participation, both as contestants and voters. “This is for the first time in independent India that such large number of women MPs are sitting in the Parliament. This has been made possible due to women power,” he said. His address came on a day when a video surfaced showing three persons being beaten by suspected cow vigilantes for allegedly carrying beef in Madhya Pradesh. Police in the Congress-ruled state arrested the five alleged assailants as well as the victims of the attack. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi NDA MPs Ram Nath Kovind Minorities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp