Muslim man beaten up, asked to chant 'Jai Sri Ram' in Gurugram

GURUGRAM: A 25-year-old Muslim man here on Saturday was beaten up by a group of men, who allegedly asked him to remove his skull cap and told him to chant 'Jai Sri Ram'.

Gurugram Police have registered a case under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 ( punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. However, no arrests have been made so far.

The incident happened when Mohammad Barkat was returning to his shop on Saturday around 10 p.m. after offering prayers at Jama Masjid.

Hailing from Begusarai in Bihar, Barkat had relocated to Gurugram to become a tailor. He lives near meat market at Jacobpura.

Gurugram Police Spokesperson Subhash Bokan said "there is nothing true about the man having been asked to chant Jai Sri Ram."

"The assailants were drunk and they picked a fight with him," the officer said, adding the matter was being investigated.

In March this year, members of a Muslim family in Gurgaon’s Dhamaspur village and guests who had come to visit them were beaten with sticks and rods by 20-25 men, who barged into their home and attacked them on Holi evening.