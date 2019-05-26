Home Nation

Muslim man beaten up, asked to chant 'Jai Sri Ram' in Gurugram

However, the Gurugram Police Spokesperson Subhash Bokan said "there is nothing true about the man having been asked to chant Jai Sri Ram."

Published: 26th May 2019 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GURUGRAM: A 25-year-old Muslim man here on Saturday was beaten up by a group of men, who allegedly asked him to remove his skull cap and told him to chant 'Jai Sri Ram'.

Gurugram Police have registered a case under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 ( punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. However, no arrests have been made so far.

The incident happened when Mohammad Barkat was returning to his shop on Saturday around 10 p.m. after offering prayers at Jama Masjid.

READ| Three Muslims thrashed, made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in MP for allegedly carrying beef, miscreants arrested

Hailing from Begusarai in Bihar, Barkat had relocated to Gurugram to become a tailor. He lives near meat market at Jacobpura.

Gurugram Police Spokesperson Subhash Bokan said "there is nothing true about the man having been asked to chant Jai Sri Ram."

READ| Amit Shah urges people to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' so loudly to be heard in West Bengal

"The assailants were drunk and they picked a fight with him," the officer said, adding the matter was being investigated.

In March this year, members of a Muslim family in Gurgaon’s Dhamaspur village and guests who had come to visit them were beaten with sticks and rods by 20-25 men, who barged into their home and attacked them on Holi evening.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Muslim thrashed Hate crime Religious violence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp