Narendra Modi to be sworn in as Prime Minister at 7 pm on May 30

The President will administer the oath of Office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of Union Council of Ministers on May 30 at 07.00 p.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi address following a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind at Rastrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister on May 30, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said Sunday.

"The President will administer the oath of Office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of Union Council of Ministers on 30.05.2019 at 07.00 p.m.," a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. 

On Saturday, Modi was elected as the leader of the NDA and President Ram Nath Kovind asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to decide the council of ministers and the date of his swearing-in ceremony. The president also appointed Modi to the office of Prime Minister of India, a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Kovind requested Modi to advise him about the names of others to be appointed members of the Union Council of Ministers; and indicate the date and time of the swearing-in ceremony to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, it said.

After taking office, Modi is expected to travel to the Maldives early next month, in his first bilateral visit after retaining power in the Lok Sabha polls, according to diplomatic sources and Maldivian media reports.

