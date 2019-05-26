Rahul Gandhi takes back offer to resign as Congress president

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took back his offer to quit as the Congress President, a proposal he made during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Saturday following the party's dismal show in the Lok Sabha elections, party sources said.

The sources added that responsibility will be fixed for the party's debacle in the general elections and actions will unfold in the next 10 days.

Gandhi had offered to step down from the party President's post at the CWC meeting, taking responsibility for Congress' embarrassing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. However, his offer was unanimously rejected by the CWC members though Gandhi had insisted on its acceptance.

Party sources said that Gandhi took back the offer to resign in the wake of the views expressed by the CWC members.