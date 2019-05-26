Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi takes back offer to resign as Congress president

Published: 26th May 2019 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took back his offer to quit as the Congress President, a proposal he made during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Saturday following the party's dismal show in the Lok Sabha elections, party sources said.

The sources added that responsibility will be fixed for the party's debacle in the general elections and actions will unfold in the next 10 days.

READ| Rahul blames party trio of placing sons before party; Priyanka says he was left to fight alone

Gandhi had offered to step down from the party President's post at the CWC meeting, taking responsibility for Congress' embarrassing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. However, his offer was unanimously rejected by the CWC members though Gandhi had insisted on its acceptance.

Party sources said that Gandhi took back the offer to resign in the wake of the views expressed by the CWC members.

 

Comments(1)

  • Poda De
    One single simple lesson we would give to Congress to recover from extinction is : Stop being Bluffers and Buffoons ! No need to change any Leaders even ! That''s all !
    1 day ago reply
